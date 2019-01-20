Travel watch: Phoenix 's Spring Training coming soon, a flight away from Fresno

February and March are the time to go, and visitors can consult the spring training schedule to plan a visit around their favorite team's matchups.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Fresno to Phoenix in that time frame, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Phoenix flights
The cheapest flights between Fresno and Phoenix are if you leave on February 28 and return from Arizona on March 3. United currently has tickets for $239, roundtrip.
If you fly out of Fresno on February 28 and return from Phoenix on March 3, American Airlines can get you there and back for $255 roundtrip.
Top Phoenix accommodations
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Phoenix 's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
Talking Stick Resort (9800 Talking Stick Way)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider the Talking Stick Resort. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
This AAA Four Diamond property in Scottsdale, AZ, features 496 rooms and suites with unparalleled views of the Sonoran Desert, plus great dining options, several lounges, two championship golf courses, a state-of-the-art casino and a 13,000 square-foot luxury rejuvenation spa.
The Scott Resort & Spa (4925 N. Scottsdale Road)
There's also the 4.9-star rated The Scott Resort & Spa. Rooms are currently set at $139/night.
Set in the heart of Scottsdale, this hotel is close to the Scottsdale Fashion Square and the Scottsdale Waterfront. Additional attractions include Camelback Mountain.
The Phoenician Residences, Luxury Collection (6000 E. Camelback Road)
If you're looking to treat yourself, try The Phoenician Residences, Luxury Collection. With a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $289/night.
This Scottsdale luxury resort is also located near the Scottsdale Fashion Square and Camelback Mountain.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Phoenix has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Postino Central (5144 N. Central Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Phoenix 's most popular restaurants is Postino Central, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 91 reviews on Skyscanner.
True Food Kitchen (2502 E. Camelback Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is True Food Kitchen.
"An absolute must for healthy eaters and comfort foodies alike," wrote Alison. "Try their natural cocktails and chicken chopped salad on warmer nights, or the Panang coconut curry when there's a chill in the air."
Oregano's Pizza Bistro (1008 E. Camelback Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Oregano's Pizza Bistro.
Oregano's is a Chicago-style pizza bistro serving thin crust, stuffed and pan pizzas, unique pasta dishes, tasty specialty drinks and more.
Top Phoenix attractions
Not sure what to do in Phoenix , besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Arizona Diamondbacks (401 E. Jefferson St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Spring Training: Cactus League has long been a cherished Arizona tradition for locals, tourists and, of course, baseball fans," wrote visitor Cynthia. "Pleasant temperatures and bountiful sunshine complement the intimate experience that only spring training offers, from meeting your favorite players to enjoying unique time with your family and friends."
The Arizona Science Center (600 E. Washington St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The Arizona Science Center is another popular destination.
Escape the heat by spending the day at the Arizona Science Center. With over 350 interactive exhibits, a range of free presentations, and a massive IMAX theater, you can spend the whole day learning and exploring.
"You don't have to be science-minded to enjoy this museum," wrote visitor Betsy. "Nice interactive exhibits allow you to have fun while learning something new."