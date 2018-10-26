Travel Watch: Traveling to Las Vegas is as easy as ever

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks, and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows, and nightlife.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Fresno and Las Vegas, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Las Vegas to get you started.
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Las Vegas are if you leave on January 14 and return from Nevada on January 17. Allegiant Air currently has tickets for $87, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in December. If you fly out of Fresno on December 9 and return from Las Vegas on December 14, Allegiant Air can get you there and back for $104 roundtrip.
Hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Las Vegas's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to doand customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Another option is The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $149/night.
Restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Las Vegas's many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Raku (5030 Spring Mountain Road)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Raku, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 25 reviews on Skyscanner.
PublicUs (1126 Fremont St.)
Next, there's PublicUs.
"A hipster coffee shop in downtown Las Vegas with free parking, clean restroom and live plants in a relaxing atmosphere," Nadine wrote.
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Las Vegas, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Las Vegas Strip (South Las Vegas Boulevard)
First up is The Las Vegas Strip.
Four miles of fun, decadence and fantastic shopping, dining and gambling is what lures people from around the world back to Vegas again and again. From Mandalay Bay in the south to the Stratosphere in the north, "The Strip" is where the action is.
"There's something here for everyone, and there's plenty of entertainment, shops, restaurants and of course, gambling options," wrote visitor Louisa.
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Then, there's Fountains at Bellagio.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes, that is, until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes.
The Fremont Street Experience (425 Fremont St.)
Finally, spend some time at The Fremont Street Experience.
The Fremont Street Experience is an outdoor pedestrian mall. Its principle attraction is a massive barrel vault canopy screen that hangs over four of the mall's five blocks. This canopy is famous for its wild light shows that happen every night.
"Plenty to see and do here, from the old casinos to 99 cent souvenirs," wrote visitor Yanira.