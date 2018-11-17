Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival

HOUSTON, Texas --Houston's own Travis Scott on Friday announced the line up for the Astroworld Festival that takes its name from one of the most nostalgic places in the city's history.
Just a day before the event, Scott went to social media to reveal the festival's official lineup.
In addition to a headlining set from Travis, the festival will feature performances by Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL: @astroworldfest takes place tomorrow. I got a sneak leak inside. Want see at @trvisXX festival lineup? 👀 —-> https://t.co/LJ3ab0f6bK pic.twitter.com/2C4KaFIZPX— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) November 16, 2018
The festival sold out ahead of the lineup's announcement.