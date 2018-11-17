FESTIVAL

Travis Scott reveals Astroworld Festival 2018 lineup

Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston's own Travis Scott on Friday announced the line up for the Astroworld Festival that takes its name from one of the most nostalgic places in the city's history.

Just a day before the event, Scott went to social media to reveal the festival's official lineup.

In addition to a headlining set from Travis, the festival will feature performances by Post Malone, Lil' Wayne, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, and Metro Boomin.



The festival sold out ahead of the lineup's announcement.
