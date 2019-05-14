sneakers

Travis Scott's Air Jordans sell out in hours after release

Houston rapper Travis Scott dropped a hotly anticipated sneaker collaboration with Nike's Jordan brand over the weekend.

Unfortunately for rabid sneakerheads, "La Flame's" Air Jordan 1 High OG TS kicks were all snatched up in hours Saturday.

The high-top sneakers were priced at $175 when fans could first get them at 10 a.m. ET.



The high demand and issues with Nike's SNKRS app forced eager would-be purchasers to miss out. Bloomberg reports the sneakers are hitting the resale market for as much as $1,000.

The kicks weren't the only things designed by Travis Scott that sold out on Nike's website.

A Travis Scott collection of shirts and apparel, which dropped on the same day, was all spoken for.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment houston rapper shoes nike clothing u.s. & world sneakers
