Tribal tradition: Albuquerque's the Gathering of Nations coming soon, a flight away from Fresno

New Mexico's largest city is home to the annual Gathering of Nations Powwow, the largest celebration of Native American culture on the continent. The event draws participants from nearly 800 tribes in the U.S. and Canada for two days of dancing, contests, music, food and crafts.
Now in its 36th year, the powwow welcomes Native and non-Native people alike, and the stages, booths and events are open rain or shine.
The powwow opens April 25 with the Miss Indian World cultural pageant, and continues through April 27 at the powwow grounds in Albuquerque. While you're there, you can take advantage of the other attractions in and around the Duke City, from New Mexico's unique fusion of Native, Hispanic and Anglo cuisine to the inspiring vistas on a hike in the high desert.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Fresno and Albuquerque, including some standout hotel options and other favorite local attractions.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Albuquerque flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Albuquerque are if you leave on April 25 and return from New Mexico on April 29. Alaska Airlines currently has tickets for $310, roundtrip.
Top Albuquerque hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Albuquerque's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town (800 Rio Grande Blvd. NW)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $99.
This Albuquerque spa hotel is located in the historical district, near the Albuquerque Museum, Old Town Plaza and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Additional attractions include the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
The Hotel Parq Central (806 Central Ave.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, there's The Hotel Parq Central. Rooms are currently set at $120/night.
Situated near the airport, this Albuquerque hotel is also close to the University of New Mexico and the Rio Grande Zoo, as well as the National Hispanic Cultural Center.
Local restaurant picks
Albuquerque has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
The Frontier Restaurant (2400 Central Ave. SE)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to The Frontier Restaurant, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 28 reviews on Skyscanner. The Frontier Restaurant has happily served the Albuquerque area and the University of New Mexico community since 1971.
"The five-star rating is for more than just the food," wrote visitor Susan. "This local landmark restaurant has been an Albuquerque 'go-to' for decades, with an eclectic menu from which one orders at the counter, then picks up when your number is shown on a board."
Antiquity Restaurant (112 Romero St. NW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is the Antiquity Restaurant, with five stars from seven reviews.
"This is your quiet 'date night' restaurant in Old Town," wrote reviewer Susan. "It is located on a small side-street off the square and reservations are recommended. The food is great and is more eclectic than New Mexican. The service is impeccable."
The Grove Cafe & Market (600 Central Ave. SE)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's The Grove Cafe and Market.
"I was in Albuquerque for only two days and spent both mornings eating brunch here," wrote Christy. "This place uses local and organic ingredients in their food and puts a gourmet spin on some of the classic breakfast items. ... The space is open and relaxed and comfortable enough to whittle away the hours with coffee and a book."
Featured local attractions
Albuquerque is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Sandia Peak Tramway (30 Tramway Road NE)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Sandia Peak Tramway located near Albuquerque. It stretches from the northeast part of the city to the crestline of the Sandia Mountains, giving it its name.
Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Road NW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's the Albuquerque Museum, a spot dedicated to preserving and educating the public about the region's art and history.
The Albuquerque Biological Park (903 10th St. SW)
Finally, consider checking out The Albuquerque Biological Park, an environmental museum housing a large aquarium, a botanical garden, a zoo, and a beach.