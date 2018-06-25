U.S. & WORLD

TUPAC: DEAD OR ALIVE? Sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years

Tupac fans and conspiracy theorists alike believe the rapper is still alive and might even return to the stage one day. (AP Images) (KTRK)

Is Tupac alive?

Nearly a dozen alleged sightings since 2001 have fueled a long-standing conspiracy theory that the rapper will return sometime after faking his own death in 1996.

A Somali man told British tabloid The Mirror he spotted Makaveli inside a car in February 2018.

A Google search reveals locations of other 2Pac sightings:
  • 2001: New York
  • 2004: Cuba
  • 2012: Sweden; Los Angeles, California
  • 2014: Boston; Los Angeles, California
  • 2015: California
  • 2017: New Jersey
  • 2018: Somalia

Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 after attending a Mike Tyson fight.

He died from his injuries on Sept. 13, 1996, nearly a week after the shooting.

