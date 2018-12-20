ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' as told by the Action News team

EMBED </>More Videos

From the Action News family to your family, happy holidays!

"A Visit from St. Nicholas", more commonly known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" is a beloved holiday tradition for many families, who gather together to read the classic poem.

So this year, our Action News family gathered together to read the classic poem to our friends in Central California, and across the world. So gather your family and read along with us.

We wish a "Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night."
Related Topics:
entertainmentchristmaschristmas eveFresno CountyMerced CountyMadera CountyTulare CountyKings CountyMariposa County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC Dec. 20
'Mary Poppins' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' at the Oscars
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Yosemite's ski area, formerly known as Badger Pass, opens early
Fresno Police hunt suspects in series of store break-ins
President Trump tells House GOP he won't sign Senate bill to avoid government shutdown
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
25-year-old man shot and killed in Armona
Escapee found in hot tub at senior center
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
Show More
Annual Rose Parade expected to have tight security
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Mom charged after young brothers found watching 'Home Alone' while home alone
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
'Jersey Shore' star's ex accused of $25,000 extortion attempt
More News