U.C. Merced police department takes on lip sync challenge

UC Merced Police Department takes on Lip Sync Challenge with some dance classics.

This summer's lip sync challenge is still making its rounds.

The U.C. Merced Police Department is showing off their video with some dance party favorites.

The U.C. Merced Chancellor Dorothy Leland, Chief Chou Her and his department responded to a challenge from the Merced Police Department.

In the video, they show off some of their various personalities and even interact with a number of students on the college campus as they danced to several songs.

Now they've challenged U.C Davis Police Department and U.C. Santa Cruz Police Department to rise up to the challenge.

