Arts & Entertainment

'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dead of apparent suicide at age 45

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- The creator of ABC's "Ugly Betty" is dead of an apparent suicide.

Silvio Horta was found dead in a Miami motel room Tuesday.

Sources tell "Variety" he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His agent confirms the death but not a cause.



RELATED: Federal regulators setting up three-digit number for suicide prevention hotline

Horta created the U.S. version of "Ugly Betty" from the original Columbia telenovela.

America Ferrara, who played Betty on the show, posted on Instagram:

"I'm stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta's death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."

He got his big break writing the screenplay for the horror film "Urban Legend."

Silvio Horta was 45.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsuicidetelevisionabc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
Phone found in canal helps ID suspect caught holding toddler over water
Fresno man who moved to Australia shares wildfire experience
"I miss him with all my heart": Children mourn father killed by drunk driver
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Disneyland launches special ticket offer for kids everywhere
Show More
Assemblyman and family fighting for stricter Gavin's Law after tragedy
Merced sheriffs investigating over 100 break-ins at storage units
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Fresno State students, staff work to preserve Chukchansi language
What you can do to silence your inner critic and make yourself happier
More TOP STORIES News