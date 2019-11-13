Arts & Entertainment

Carrie Underwood talks 'CMA Awards' celebrating women in country music

NEW YORK -- "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrates legendary women in Country Music.

Carrie Underwood made the rounds on Friday, first appearing on "Good Morning America" and then later co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Underwood, McEntire, and Parton will open the CMA's with a performance that's not to be missed. Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen (comprised of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires), Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson, will be featured, each performing iconic country songs for a monumental decades-spanning medley never before seen.

"For me personally being in a room with Dolly and Reba, those are two women who taught me how to do what I do," Underwood said on "GMA," "You know, looking forward, I want girls watching this at home, seeing us on stage and getting inspired, thinking 'I could do that too' and 'I want to be a part of that,' Come on, Come on!"

"Country Music's Biggest Night" will also see Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Runaway June join together for an epic performance of a recent CMA Song of the Year and CMA Single of the Year for what's sure to be one of the night's most-talked-about performances.

"I really want to do a good job, I want everything to be smooth, I want the fans to be proud of what we're all doing," Underwood told Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon after "Live." "This year I feel like I'm a little more invested, it's a plight that is near and dear to my heart, supporting women in country music, so I really want it to be great."



The reigning female vocalist of the year went on to say that despite any nerves it's just a fun night for her.

"It's fun being in the driver's seat, it's fun standing up there with people that you love and admire, it's not... it's just fun!" Underwood said.

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, November 13 (8:00 - 11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
