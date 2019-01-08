GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown 2019: Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to play tambourine

John Kostelnik is a federal law enforcement officer at a prison, but on Monday he worked for the band on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live.'' (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

As the government shutdown approaches becoming one of the longest in recent history, Jimmy Kimmel has a creative solution for workers who aren't getting paid.

Every night until the shutdown is over, Kimmel plans to help out an unpaid federal worker by giving them a job on the show. He started on Monday by picking out a new tambourine player.


John Kostelnik is a federal law enforcement officer at the Federal Correctional facility in Victorville, California, and he's the president of the local union. He told Kimmel he objects to being used as a pawn in the government shutdown.

"Have fun with it," Kimmel advised him as he took his place with the rest of the band. "Really go wild."

This shutdown began on Dec. 22, making it the longest shutdown since the '90s.

