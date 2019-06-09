valley focus

Valley Focus: Why Country Singer Louise Mandrell Is In Fresno This Summer

By Aurora Diaz
Country singer Louise Mandrell is spending her summer in Fresno.

The award-winning entertainer is the star of "Calamity Jane" which opens July 18, 2019, at Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater in Fresno.

Mandrell is known for entertaining audiences with her sisters Barbara and Irlene. She can play 13 instruments and founded her own music theater in Tennessee.

Mandrell was part of the Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters variety show.

Louise Mandrell sat down with Valley Focus host, Liz Harrison to talk about her connection to Fresno and the role of Calamity Jane.

Good Company Players Creative Director, Laurie Pessano talked about the show and having Mandrell as the lead.

Calamity Jane

July 18-September 15, 2019

Roger Rocka's Dinner Theatre

Fresno

https://gcplayers.com/
