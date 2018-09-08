CELEBRITY

VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight during NY Fashion Week party

Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party.

NEW YORK --
Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party Friday.

Witness said Cardi B attacked Minaj while she was in the middle of a conversation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza. At one point, Cardi tried to throw a shoe at her.


Security stopped Cardi, and neither of the New York natives was seriously injured.

Photos show Cardi leaving the party with a bump on her head after she was apparently elbowed by a security guard.

Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York.



After the scuffle, Cardi B released an expletive-ridden tirade on Instagram, but it never mentioned Minaj's name directly.

"When you mentioned my child ... make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are (expletive) off!!" the post read.


