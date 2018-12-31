Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Fresno Police looking for missing elderly man with dementia
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Weather
Health Watch
Education Watch
Children First
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
Localish
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
NEW YEAR'S EVE
VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4997082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A bright fireworks display brings in 2019 in London, England. (CNN)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
kfsn
by Juan Carlos Guerrero
Monday, December 31, 2018 05:51PM
SAN FRANCISCO --
From Hong Kong to London, people across the globe gathered for
New Year's Eve
celebrations filled with fireworks and lots of good wishes for the 2019.
Take a look at more stories and videos about
New Year's Eve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainment
new year's eve
fireworks
new year's eve event
u.s. & world
buzzworthy
new year's day
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Drunk driving crashes kill two, including mother of 5
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
New Year's Eve parties across the Valley
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
More new year's eve
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
'Bird Box' sets new Netflix viewing record in its first week
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Fresno
4 notable films worth checking out in Merced this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
8-year-old accidentally shot with rifle in Madera County
U.S Coast Guard employees receive emergency check amid continuing shutdown
Drunk driving crashes kill two, including mother of 5
Valley law enforcement agencies prepare for release of officer records under new law
Fresno business sees success after High-Speed Rail forces them to relocate
Immigration hold placed on man accused of killing Newman Police Corporal
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis
Show More
Man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old girl while leaving Walmart, her mom says
Consumer Watch: Time for a toaster oven
Raiders to London? Reports say team may play 2019 home games overseas
Guatemalan family suing Universal Studios over English-only warning signs
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Southern California home of paralyzed man
More News