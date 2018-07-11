Video shows Tulare County Sheriff's deputy participating in lip sync challenge

There is a new challenge going around on the internet right now. It's called the lip sync challenge and even authorities here in the Valley are starting to get in on it.Video of a deputy from the Tulare County Sheriff Office's participating in the challenge was posted on the departments Facebook Page Tuesday night. In the video, you can see the deputy with a K-9 partner getting down to the beat of House of Pain's song "Jump Around."The video has already got 27,000 views so far.Tulare County Sheriffs are the first in the Valley to get in on the lip sync challenge. It started as a thing in Texas but has spread around the U.S. Now you've got law enforcement officials all across the country in their cars, lip-syncing to pop songs and posting those videos to social media.Only time will tell how far this challenge will go.