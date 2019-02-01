ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Want to attend Beyonce, Jay-Z concerts for free for life? Just go vegan

How'd you like to see Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert for free for the rest of your life?

All you need to do is go vegan.

In collaboration with "The Greenprint Project", Bey and Jay are urging their fans to adopt a plant-based diet.

Fans can enter their names and email addresses on the site to enter.

Beyonce herself pledged to eat plant-based breakfasts and go meatless on Mondays, while Jay-Z is promising to eat two plant-based meals each day.

And if fans sign up, they could win those lifetime tour tickets - which are actually only valid for 30 years.
