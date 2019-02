Want to attend Beyonce, Jay-Z concerts for free for life? Just go vegan

How'd you like to see Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert for free for the rest of your life?All you need to do is go vegan.In collaboration with " The Greenprint Project ", Bey and Jay are urging their fans to adopt a plant-based diet.Fans can enter their names and email addresses on the site to enter.Beyonce herself pledged to eat plant-based breakfasts and go meatless on Mondays, while Jay-Z is promising to eat two plant-based meals each day.And if fans sign up, they could win those lifetime tour tickets - which are actually only valid for 30 years.