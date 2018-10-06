FLEET WEEK

WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday

Blue and gold glimmering in the sunlight, the U.S. Navy's demonstration squad, the Blue Angels, took to the skies Saturday with an impressive aerobatic show. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Blue and gold glimmering in the sunlight, the U.S. Navy's demonstration squad, the Blue Angels, took to the skies Saturday with an impressive aerobatic show.

The air show kicked off Saturday just after 12 p.m., although the main show started at 3 p.m.


That's when the Blue Angels took flight, showing off the incredible maneuvers of the Navy demonstration squad.

White smoke trailed from the jets, as they flew together in tight formations, performed opposing knife-edge passes and generally wowed the crowds gathered at San Francisco's Marina Green and elsewhere.


The Blue Angels team was formed in 1946. It's the second oldest aerobatic team in the world, formed 15 years after a different team in France.
