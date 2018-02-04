SUPER BOWL

Watch the big money ads from Super Bowl LII

Bill Hader, left, is set to star in a commercial for Pringles. Danny DeVito, right, takes on the role of an M&M come to life.

From slapstick comedy to real-life drama, the commercials of the 2018 Super Bowl hoped to hit every emotion out of the millions and millions and millions of TV viewers who are expected to watch the big game.

And with big viewership comes a big price tag. The average price for a 30-second spot during the telecast is around $5 million.

Take a look at the Super Bowl ads that everyone is talking about:

Wendy's beef with McDonald's
Doritos and Mountain Dew #ICECOLD
M&M's, starring Danny DeVito

EMBED More News Videos

2018 SUPER BOWL ADS: Danny Devito stars in M&M's commercial

Groupon, starring Tiffany Hadish

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Tiffany Hadish's first spot for Groupon

Budweiser
EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Budweiser

Pringles, starring Bill Hader

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Pringles

Stella Artois, starring Matt Damon
EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Matt Damon stars for Stella Artois

Jack in the Box, starring Martha Stewart

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Jack in the Box and Martha Stewart


Michelob Ultra, starring Chris Pratt

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Michelob Ultra starring Chris Pratt

Lexus, starring the cast of "Black Panther"

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Lexus, starring cast of 'Black Panther'

Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan", starring John Krasinski

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan", starring John Krasinski

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsuper bowl 52super bowl commercialSuper Bowladvertising
SUPER BOWL
Maroon 5 reportedly performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII
Melvin Ingram predicts Super Bowl for Chargers: 'Got to speak stuff into existence'
Girl Scout members adopting new business approach to boost sales
Kevin Hart tries to rush Super Bowl stage
Ram under fire for Super Bowl commercial featuring MLK
More Super Bowl
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News