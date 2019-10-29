disney+ streaming service

Watch the new trailer for 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series on Disney+

"Bounty hunting is a complicated profession," teases the new trailer for "The Mandalorian," an original Star Wars series set to debut in November on Disney+.

Check out the new trailer that debuted on ESPN during Monday Night Football:



Here's how Disney describes the series: "After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. 'The Mandalorian' is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic."

"The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni serve as writers and executive producers. Earlier Monday, Disney released character posters introducing fans to the cast:



Disney+ launches in the United States on Nov. 12, 2019. The streamer will offer decades of films and series from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. It will be the exclusive streaming home for Disney films released in 2019 and beyond, like "Frozen 2," "Captain Marvel," "The Lion King," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and others.

SEE ALSO: New look at Jeff Goldblum, Kristen Bell series on Disney+

In addition to "The Mandalorian" series, Disney is also developing a number of original projects for the streaming service, including "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," holiday film "Noelle," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and a re-imagined version of "Lady and the Tramp."

Disney also announced this summer that Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new, untitled Star Wars series in the works for Disney+.

The new "Mandalorian" trailer came a week after Disney dropped the final trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Click here to watch that trailer.

Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
New look at Jeff Goldblum, Kristen Bell series on Disney+
Lizzie's original family returning for "Lizzie McGuire" series on Disney+
Casting call for Disney Quiz Game Show coming to Disney+
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Day 2 in the dark: Madera Co. residents wait for power to be restored
Porterville OIS suspect had history of mental illness and drug abuse
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
Air quality warning issued for Central Valley
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Two quakes of magnitudes 3.7 and 2.5 hit near Los Banos: USGS
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, destroying homes
Show More
Missing Mississippi woman found after spelling out S-O-S with rocks, rangers say
Meet the People Whose Job It Is to Scare You to Death
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Police identify Selma homicide victim as 29-year-old man
LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs
More TOP STORIES News