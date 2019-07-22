Arts & Entertainment

Watch Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer for 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

We are getting a first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first movie trailer Monday, starring Hanks.

It shows Hanks dressed as the children's television host.

"It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness," posted Sony.

The official trailer prompted a lot of emotional reactions from fans.

"This alone makes me want to cry with joy. I'm already so moved," one person wrote.

Another person added, "what a great way to start the week. Hope everyone is smiling right now."

The movie trailer ends with a touching scene. It shows schoolchildren singing to Mr. Rogers on the subway.

"Hey Mr. Rogers, It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood. A beautiful day for a neighbor. Please, won't you be my neighbor."

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired from 1968 until 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is set to be released Nov. 22, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hankschildrenmovie newsdocumentaryneighborhoodu.s. & worldsony
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News