ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to expect on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' premiere on ABC

EMBED </>More Videos

On Sunday night, "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" will light up the ballroom with 12 celebrity kids and dance pros. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," the pint-sized spinoff of ABC's hit ballroom show, premieres Sunday evening.

Just like the original version of "DWTS," "Juniors" showcases the blossoming talents of 12 celebrity kids who have been paired up with professional junior ballroom dancers.

The cast includes Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson; former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen's daughter, Sophia Pippen; "Black-ish" star Miles Brown; Stevie Wonder's son, Mandla Morris; and Akash Vukoti. At age 6, Vukoti was the youngest boy ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"I was like, 'WOAH! This is a lot of choreography!'" actor Jason Maybaum said of rehearsing with partner Elliana Walmsley.

Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, "DWTS" champion Adam Rippon and longtime favorite Val Chmerkovskiy join "Juniors" as judges. Former competitors Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz were tapped to emcee.

SEE MORE: 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' judges panel: 'Kids are incredible'

Muniz said the audience is going to "love getting to know (the children) and see them and every week is different."

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" debuts Sunday at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Related Topics:
entertainmentABCdancing with the starstelevisionchildrenfun stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday
'Captain America' star Chris Evans hangs up his shield
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
U.C. Merced police department takes on lip sync challenge
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tulare Sheriffs find dead pony tied to telephone pole
Reckless driver disappears after leading authorities in high-speed chase
Young farmers auction off animals at Big Fresno Fair
Pregnant woman and man hospitalized after car collides into power pole
Policy for youth safety is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
20 dead when limo headed to party crashes in upstate New York
Show More
Valley Children's Hospital residents celebrate life at NICU picnic
Teen in custody after threatening to shoot middle school student
Shots fired outside of Central Fresno market
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice amid protests
More News