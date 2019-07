'American Idol' auditions: How to try out online, in person for next season

The auditions for the next season of "American Idol" are officially underway, and there's still plenty of time for your chance to be on the show.You can audition online, in person or both.To audition online, you must first confirm your eligibility through a registration process, and then you can submit an audition video. The video must meet certain requirements. For example, you must sing alone, and you must either sing a capella or with an instrument you are playing (so no background music). You must submit by Nov. 11. Visit American Idol's audition website for a full list of rules and instructions To audition in person, come to one of the bus tour stops. You can register ahead of time for one of these dates by visiting American Idol's audition website Here's the full list of 2019 stops. The show said that dates and locations are subject to change.Mobile, AL - August 20Macon, GA - August 23Tallahassee, FL - August 23Santa Barbara, CA - August 23Baton Rouge, LA - August 25Columbia, SC - August 26Las Vegas, NV - August 26Waco, TX - August 27Knoxville, TN - August 29Salt Lake City, UT - August 29Colorado Springs, CO - September 1Raleigh, NC - September 1Washington, D.C. - September 4Wichita, KS - September 4San Jose, CA - September 6Pittsburgh, PA - September 7Springfield, IL - September 7Spokane, WA - September 8Detroit, MI - September 10Nashville, TN - September 18Chicago, IL - September 21