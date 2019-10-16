wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant describes 'loveless marriage' in intro

LOS ANGELES -- One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant may be sleeping on the couch this week.

When Pat Sajak introduced contestant Blair Davis on Monday night's episode, the trucking business owner from California started off by discussing his "loveless marriage" to "an old battle-ax named Kim."

"She cursed my life with three stepchildren ... and I have one rotten grandson," Davis said.



Sajak responded with a fist pump and a "yeah."

"No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody," he said.

Davis admitted he was joking and said he loved his family "like nobody's business."

He also noted that he keeps his chest-length beard because it keeps his grandson happy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwheel of fortune
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
Fresno native wins grand prize on Wheel of Fortune
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband and wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in southwest Fresno
Caught on camera: Thieves steal $13K from Visalia Harley-Davidson
Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
1 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Show More
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
More TOP STORIES News