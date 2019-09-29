Arts & Entertainment

Send in your very own birthday wishes to former President Carter

President Jimmy Carter turns 95 in October and you can help him celebrate by sending in a special message.

The Carter Center is asking for everyone to help celebrate former President Carter's 95th birthday by sending in your own personal message.

Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924. After the death of George H. W. Bush, Carter became the longest living U.S. president at the age of 94 years and 172 days old.

You can send in your message here.



Carter already held the record for former president who lived the longest after leaving office. Carter has been out of office for more than 38 years. Gerald Ford was the previous record holder for that distinction.

Carter earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his creation of the Carter Center to promote human rights worldwide. Carter is also an avid volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

He is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, according to ABC News.

The footage attached to this story is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy carterbirthday
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
Three suspected gang members arrested after gunfire near Visalia Mall
ER patients at Selma hospital evacuated after chemical leak scare
Show More
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
FOUND: 9-year-old who disappeared from Fresno foster home
Impaired truck driver kills teen in Fresno County crash
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Caruthers jalapeno field and dies
More TOP STORIES News