U.S. & WORLD

BATTLE AT THE BOX OFFICE: World's largest theater chain offers 3 movies a week for $20 a month

The world's largest movie chain, AMC theaters, is trying to compete with MoviePass by offering a three movie a week pass for $19.95 plus tax. (AP Photos)

Leonard Torres
The world's largest movie chain, AMC theaters, is trying to compete with MoviePass by offering a three movie a week pass for $19.95 plus tax a month. While this offer costs more than the "Unlimited" $9.95 MoviePass it does offer perks that the cheaper pass can't.

"AMC Stubs A-List" allows you to see three movies a week, which could also be three movies in one day, the pass resets every Friday morning. MoviePass allows you one movie per-day.

While there are no blackout days on MoviePass you are restricted in the kind of showings you can watch. For example, you can only see a standard, 2D movie. No 3D and no IMAX. With AMC Stubs you are allowed to see IMAX and 3D.

With AMC Stubs moviegoers can reserve tickets for upcoming movies on their phone, but MoviePass is same day only. MoviePass does offer an E-Ticket and seat reservation service but only in select markets.

AMC is also offering premiere perks which include a discount on drinks and priority lanes at box offices and concession stands.

Officials with AMC say the price point makes it a more sustainable program after questions were raised on the sustainability of MoviePass after they slashed their prices.

Movie buffs can sign up for "AMC Stubs A-List" starting June 26th.

In a series of tweets, MoviePass responded to the news of AMC's new subscription, saying, "Heard AMC Theaters jumped on board the movie subscription train. Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie theatermoviesmovieu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News