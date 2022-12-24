Iowa mom's detailed holiday week meal schedule goes viral

Talk about #MomGoals! This woman in Iowa isn't messing around when it comes to making sure her family has a happy holiday!

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you've got to go in with a plan, and one mom in Iowa is making Buddy the elf look like a slacker!

Khalid El Khatib shared his mother's annual home for the holidays email. This year's schedule spans Sunday to Sunday. The attention to detail -- especially in the snacking category -- is just delicious.

"She is really centered around Christmas," Khalid explained. "This is her Super Bowl and then some."

When Khalid and his younger sisters arrive, the schedule says there will be puffed popcorn, Chex mix, and various candies available for grazing throughout the day, including jelly beans and peanut M &M's.

"I kind of know what foods they like but that's why, if you saw, they have options in there. Because if they need something changed up or if it's not what they want because they had it the last time, then I'm open to those suggestions," explained Janet El Khatib.

Some days are locked in -- Janet's schedule says Monday is a work day for all with chili and fresh bread for dinner.F riday, the ladies are getting manicures at 11:30.

Other days have options, like Thursday -- is there any interest in a bourbon tasting? That may be why plenty of folks on the Internet are hoping for an invite to this version of family Christmas.

Khalid shared his mom's schedule and became an instant viral sensation. In fact, more than 140,000 people have liked Khalid's tweet.

"I was flying from New York to California for work and when I landed I had something like 30,000 notifications," he recalled.

"There's a lot of people that want to be adopted. There's a lot who want to stop by and bring food and do the dishes," Janet laughed.

For Christmas Day, the snack game is strong -- Janet's got assorted cheeses, taco dip, smokies wrapped in bacon, and a butter board with fresh bread on deck. And while the schedule is so fun, Janet says it's really all about creating traditions and spending quality time with her kids, which is why she puts so much effort into it.