Electronic waste company to host drive-up job fair in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- IT and electronic asset company ERI will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 1, as they are looking to add multiple long-term employees.It will be a drive-up job fair that includes social distancing from 9-11 am at the Utility Trailer Sales location at 2680 S. East. Avenue.Some of the available jobs include demolition, sorting, sanitation and asset management. Pay begins at $14 an hour and both full-time and overtime opportunities are available.Organizers of the job fair are asking applications to not enter the building and to wait for representatives. You are also asked to wear a face covering.The company says this is the first of many job fairs for ERI and you can find more information by visiting their website.