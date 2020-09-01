Electronic waste company to host drive-up job fair in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- IT and electronic asset company ERI will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 1, as they are looking to add multiple long-term employees.
It will be a drive-up job fair that includes social distancing from 9-11 am at the Utility Trailer Sales location at 2680 S. East. Avenue.
Some of the available jobs include demolition, sorting, sanitation and asset management. Pay begins at $14 an hour and both full-time and overtime opportunities are available.
Organizers of the job fair are asking applications to not enter the building and to wait for representatives. You are also asked to wear a face covering.
The company says this is the first of many job fairs for ERI and you can find more information by visiting their website.
