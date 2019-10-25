murder

Erika Sandoval trial: Defense calls former police sergeant as witness

By
The trial for the South Valley woman accused of killing her ex-husband, Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green is moving forward.

The case against Erika Sandoval started more than three weeks ago.

On thursday, the defense called a few former members of the Exeter Police Department.

One of them was former Exeter Police Sergeant Jeffrey Detwiler, who in 2015, was convicted of having sex with a minor in the police explorers program.

Before he was let go from the department, Detwiler worked with Daniel Green.

On Thursday, Detwiler testified that he didn't dislike Green.

Rather, he took issue with Green's conduct as a police officer, saying he was present for numerous discussions about complaints against Green.

"There were complaints from the citizens and there was a complaint from one of the police officers," Detwiler said.

Sandoval's defense attorney has called other witnesses who have called Green's professional conduct as a police officer into question.

Last week, a woman told jurors that Green, in uniform, aggressively confronted her and her boyfriend at an Exeter bar, sat on the hood of her parked car, and threatened her boyfriend with violence.

On Thursday, Sandoval's former co-worker said she witnessed a domestic violence incident between Sandoval and Green in the parking lot outside their Fresno office.

"I saw him grabbing her ponytail and pushing her to the dashboard two times... She was holding her baby," she said.

The woman said she saw Sandoval in the office later that day.

"I saw like a red mark kind of like a bump on her forehead on the left side," she said.

Sandoval's defense attorney says she was the victim of Green's physical and verbal abuse - even after their divorce and birth of their son.

But on February 6, 2015, prosecutors say Sandoval murdered her ex-husband in cold blood, motivated by a new woman he was starting to see.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exetertrialmurderdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Pokemon Go player shot, killed after witnessing robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of raping Fresno 8-year-old reaches plea deal
You could fail drug tests even if there's no THC in your CBD pills
Visalia parents found guilty of misdemeanor child abuse in starvation case
Madera County woman charged with 12 counts of felony voter fraud
2 Fresno County identity thieves caught on camera, deputies say
Canyon Country fire erupts to 4,000 acres
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Show More
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
More TOP STORIES News