escaped prisoner

Man who spent time at Fresno County Jail walks away from facility at Kern Valley State Prison

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for 37-year-old Flavio Carbajal, who walked away from a facility at the Kern Valley State Prison on Friday.

The prison notified the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and other law enforcement of Carbajal's absence just before 8 p.m.

Carbajal was transferred to the Kern Valley State Prison from Fresno County Jail in May of 2019.

He is serving a six-year sentence for corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic condition.

If you are aware of Carbajal's whereabouts, you are asked to contact authorities.
