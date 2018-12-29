ESCAPED PRISONER

San Quentin inmate who walked away from prison spotted in Central Coast town

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison earlier this week was seen in the Central Coast town of San Miguel on Friday, and investigators believe he is heading toward the Los Angeles area. (KGO-TV)

Officials say an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison earlier this week was seen in the Central Coast town of San Miguel on Friday, and investigators believe he is heading toward the Los Angeles area.

Shalom Mendoza was reportedly seen at a Dollar Store in San Miguel on Friday around 4:20 p.m. where he purchased dark clothing. The 21-year-old is no longer wearing his prison uniform.


Police across California are on the lookout for the 21-year-old escaped convict. The 2011 silver Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZ502 he is believed to have carjacked was found abandoned north of Paso Robles on Friday.


He was serving a five year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a carjacking in Los Angeles County.

Prison officials still have not explained how Mendoza escaped, only saying: "Mendoza was assigned to work outside the security perimeter on a work crew, he took advantage of that and walked away."

A source tells ABC7 News that the 21-year-old may have been cleaning a sewage pumping station not far from San Quentin's West Gate.

Mendoza is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to immediately contact law enforcement or call 911. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they should contact Special Agent Eric Lauren at (559) 351-3979.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonerinmatesprison
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ESCAPED PRISONER
Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Authorities searching for inmate who escaped San Quentin State Prison
Escapee found in hot tub at senior center
Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate
More escaped prisoner
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
New California law lets people with DUIs drive using special device
Restrooms, trash removal at Yosemite hit by government shutdown
Slain officer Ronil Singh's wife, infant son and K-9 escorted to candlelight vigil
Officer's death could be avoided if not for California's sanctuary law, says sheriff
Central Fresno building destroyed in early morning fire, cause under investigation
How agencies across California came together to nab alleged cop-killer Arriaga
VIDEO: Brother of slain cop tearfully thanks deputies after arrest
Show More
Jerry Brown wraps a 5-decade history in California politics
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Deaths of police officers on duty on the rise in the US
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC30.com
Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
More News