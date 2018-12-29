ESCAPED PRISONER

Escaped San Quentin inmate taken into custody at Paso Robles Taco Bell

Officials say an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison earlier this week was seen in the Central Coast town of San Miguel on Friday, and investigators believe he is heading toward the Los Angeles area. (KGO-TV)

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KFSN) --
An escaped San Quentin inmate has been taken into custody in a Taco Bell in Paso Robles.

San Rafael police confirmed Shalom Mendoza was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

Officials reported earlier that Mendoza had been seen at a Dollar Store in San Miguel on Friday around 4:20 p.m. where he purchased dark clothing. The 21-year-old was no longer wearing his prison uniform.

Police across California are on the lookout for the 21-year-old escaped convict. The 2011 silver Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZ502 he is believed to have carjacked was found abandoned north of Paso Robles on Friday.


He was serving a five year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a carjacking in Los Angeles County.

Prison officials still have not explained how Mendoza escaped, only saying: "Mendoza was assigned to work outside the security perimeter on a work crew, he took advantage of that and walked away."

A source tells ABC7 News that the 21-year-old may have been cleaning a sewage pumping station not far from San Quentin's West Gate.

Mendoza is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to immediately contact law enforcement or call 911. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they should contact Special Agent Eric Lauren at (559) 351-3979.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
