Escapee in hot water after being found in hot tub at senior center

Autumn Sapperfield was found in the hot tub of a senior living community while still wearing her yellow jumpsuit.

CINCINNATI, Ohio --
A woman who escaped from a jail ended up in hot water, literally!

Footage shows when police found Autumn Sapperfield in the hot tub of a senior living community, while still wearing her yellow jumpsuit.

According to police, Sapperfield had escaped three hours earlier while she was being booked into a holding facility on charges for heroin possession.

Sapperfield's relaxation time came to an end as she was re-arrested and whisked back to jail.

She now faces felony escape charges.
