FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria announced her California State Assembly bid on Friday.Soria will run for the state's newly drawn 27th Assembly District, which includes parts of Fresno, Madera and Merced counties.Several local officials have endorsed the council member, including fellow Fresno City Councilmembers Miguel Arias, Luis Chavez, Nelson Esparza and Tyler Maxwell.Soria currently represents Fresno's District 1, including the Tower District and communities near Fresno High, Lions Park and west of Highway 99.