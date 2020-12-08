Fresno City councilmember Esmeralda Soria tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.Soria made the announcement on her Facebook page Monday night, saying that she felt it was important to share the news "because there's still a tremendous amount of stigma behind this virus."Soria said she has entered self-quarantine and canceled all of her public appearances.In her post, she also reminded the community that hospitals are currently overwhelmed during the pandemic and urge the community to "not let your guards down."