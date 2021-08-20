covid-19

Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Soria attended an in-person council meeting on Thursday, attended by several city employees.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria has tested positive for COVID-19 again, she announced on Friday.

Soria is fully vaccinated and had earlier tested positive in December 2020.

She told Action News she's been trying to follow all the protective protocols.



Soria attended an in-person council meeting on Thursday. The public was kept out of that meeting, but several city employees were also there in person. The entire city council is vaccinated.

