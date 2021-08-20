Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Soria is fully vaccinated and had earlier tested positive in December 2020.
She told Action News she's been trying to follow all the protective protocols.
UPDATE: Fresno City Councilmember @Esmeralda_Soria has tested positive for COVID.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) August 20, 2021
She’s vaccinated and also tested positive in December, and she tells me she’s been trying to follow all the protective protocols. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/uy8bucgaBc
Soria attended an in-person council meeting on Thursday. The public was kept out of that meeting, but several city employees were also there in person. The entire city council is vaccinated.
