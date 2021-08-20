Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

UPDATE: Fresno City Councilmember @Esmeralda_Soria has tested positive for COVID.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria has tested positive for COVID-19 again, she announced on Friday.Soria is fully vaccinated and had earlier tested positive in December 2020.She told Action News she's been trying to follow all the protective protocols.Soria attended an in-person council meeting on Thursday. The public was kept out of that meeting, but several city employees were also there in person. The entire city council is vaccinated.