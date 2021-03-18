ESPN

Make your 2021 March Madness bracket: Join the ESPN Tournament Challenge

Brackets close tomorrow at noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Head to www.ESPN.com/bracket to make your bracket for the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS -- March Madness is back -- and so is the ESPN Tournament Challenge!

For the first time in nearly two years, the NCAA will hold its (normally) annual Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel post-season tournaments for all winter and spring sports after March 12.

To make your bracket, head to www.ESPN.com/bracket or download the ESPN Tournament Challenge app.

Select the teams you think will win each tournament game from the first round all the way through the championship game -- or let ESPN autofill a bracket for you. Those with their eyes focused on the prize can use the exclusive ESPN+ Bracket Predictor with stats that help you make more informed picks.

Compete with your friends, family and coworkers -- and choose wisely before brackets close Friday at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

The person who scores the most points has the chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two to Hawaii for the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational and a $10,000 Amazon.com gift card*.

Click here for all the basics you need to fill out a tournament bracket.

Follow ESPN's 2021 NCAA tournament coverage here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianamarch madnesscollege basketballespn
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESPN
On Instagram, Vanessa Bryant reveals names of officers who allegedly shared helicopter crash scene pictures
LA Clippers' Paul George frustrated by non-calls, wants NBA to review tape
Boston hosts Sacramento for cross-conference contest
Lakers face the Hornets on 3-game win streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD fraud freeze connected to 'Atari' tech, legislator says
FEMA to cover funeral expenses of COVID victims
Fresno official tipped off Foster Farms about inspection: Report
Long wait to attend indoor concerts in CA
COVID 365: Impact on Central CA businesses
Chukchansi Gold Resort hiring 100 employees
Woman accused of stealing Vietnam vet's scooter
Show More
Valley officers to crack down on DUIs on St. Patrick's Day
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
Madera Unified announces phased reopening
UPDATE: 96-year-old man missing from Fresno home found
Fresno community holding fundraiser for trainer battling cancer
More TOP STORIES News