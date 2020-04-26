Coronavirus

Fresno family makes thousands of masks, gifts them to farmworkers, homeless, elderly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family is making masks for as many Valley residents as possible, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

The Esquivels have made about 1,800 of them since the pandemic began.

They've made deliveries for farmworkers, homeless individuals, and the elderly.

On Saturday the family donated more than 50 masks to the Carmel Village at Clovis senior living facility.

Each one includes a special message...

"One of the main things we have been doing to all the masks and bags they come with is we've been putting a small little fabric that says 'blessed' in it, just to remind people that even in times of crisis, we are very blessed to still be here and we want to share that by giving out some masks to everybody," said Alejandro Esquivel.

Alejandro Esquivel says he does the sewing, his mother cuts the fabric, his sisters fold and trim threads, and his dad double checks everything and puts them in the bags for delivery.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnohealthface maskcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Last patient on USNS Comfort expected to be discharged today
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Supplier says this is the reason you can't find toilet paper
Doctor makes these unreal cookies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP citing people for parking illegally near Fresno County lakes
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed in crash on Nees and Chestnut in northeast Fresno
Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
Four men arrested, accused of shooting multiple Merced houses
Heat wave draws tens of thousands to southern California beaches
Show More
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Merced Police arrest 4 for firing at different homes
CA nearly doubles COVID-19 testing, now ranks 27th in US
Full O Bull Clovis distances itself from Fresno location after offensive sign
More TOP STORIES News