Fresno family makes thousands of masks, gifts them to farmworkers, homeless, elderly

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family is making masks for as many Valley residents as possible, with a focus on the most vulnerable.The Esquivels have made about 1,800 of them since the pandemic began.They've made deliveries for farmworkers, homeless individuals, and the elderly.On Saturday the family donated more than 50 masks to the Carmel Village at Clovis senior living facility.Each one includes a special message..."One of the main things we have been doing to all the masks and bags they come with is we've been putting a small little fabric that says 'blessed' in it, just to remind people that even in times of crisis, we are very blessed to still be here and we want to share that by giving out some masks to everybody," said Alejandro Esquivel.Alejandro Esquivel says he does the sewing, his mother cuts the fabric, his sisters fold and trim threads, and his dad double checks everything and puts them in the bags for delivery.