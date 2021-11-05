'Eternals' Review: Sandy Kenyon tells Avengers to move aside and make room

Fans of the Marvel comic book characters will find them much changed for the movie, although their super powers remain intact.
They have been praised as "prototypes" of a more diverse kind of superhero.
Actress Lauren Ridloff's character Makkari appeared in the originals comic books as a big white dude who was not hard of hearing. But in the new blockbuster "Eternals," the same character is played by a woman of color who is deaf.
Ridloff, speaking through an interpreter, credited producer Nate Moore and director Chloe Zhao with being open to new ideas.
"I felt like what Chloe and Nate did was just customize the Eternals to match the people that were interested, that they were interested in working with," she said.
Those people include the group's leader, played by Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie's Thena, who is the Goddess of War and can manifest different weapons.
These aliens have been on earth for 7,000 years, and their primary job is to keep evil deviants at bay. Time has caused them to separate, but an emergency brings them back together.
Brian Tyree Henry co-stars as one half of a gay couple, and he shines as the inventor, Phastos, who can assemble anything out of any kind of technology.
Like the other Eternals, he can also travel back and forth through time.
Zhao brings her unique vision from small, independent films and applies it to a project costing more than $200 million.
Trade paper Variety predicts the film could gross as much as $80 million or even more opening weekend.
"Eternals" is from Marvel Entertainment, owned by the same parent company as this ABC station.