Eureka! burger restaurant to open new location in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. -- You will soon have a new place to grab a burger in Clovis.

Eureka! will open next Monday at the southeast corner of Herndon and Clovis.

The restaurant chain has already hired 75 employees for this location.

While they're not looking to hire right now, the manager is still accepting applications.

Along with a variety of hamburgers, you can also find local craft beers and small-batch whiskeys.

Eureka! also has a location in northeast Fresno at Palm and Nees.

The Clovis restaurant will seat 150 people and includes a patio.