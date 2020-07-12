Evacuation order issued near Corrine Lake due to vegetation fire in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews are working to contain a vegetation fire burning south of North Fork.A mandatory evacuation order has been issued from Road 235 to Corrine Lake, Road 222 to Corrine Lake, Carmen Ranch Road, and Box Canyon Road.The bridge at Kerckoff Lake on Powerhouse Road is also closed.The blaze started just before 6 p.m. Saturday off Powerhouse Road and Road 222.It quickly charred 100 acres, and the billowing smoke could be seen for miles.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.