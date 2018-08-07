WILDFIRE

Evacuation orders for Yosemite West lifted

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Evacuation orders for the Yosemite West area were lifted for residents on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The area will remain under a fire advisement should conditions change.

Residents should use the entry point at Highway 41 at the south entrance to Yosemite National Park in Wawona. Due to a large amount of emergency equipment in the area, officials ask drivers to drive with caution.

There is still smoke in the area as firefighters continue to fight the wildfire. If at any point you feel unsafe, call 911.

Power has yet to be restored and generators are functioning in place.

For questions or concerns regarding power, please contact PG&E at 800-743-5000 or visit their website here.

Due to the power outage and stoppage of water service, a boil order has been issued for Yosemite West. Do not drink or cook with tap water until further notice.

For further information on the boil order please contact Mariposa County Public Works Department at 209-966-5356.
