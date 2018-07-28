Evacuation orders lifted for Triangle Road area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Evacuation orders for the Triangle Road area were lifted on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
The area will remain under a fire advisement should conditions change. The road will only be open to residents, and drivers will only be allowed to enter through the entry point at Triangle and Darrah Road. Please have your identification and proof of residency ready to show.
Drivers are asked to use either Triangle Road from Highway 140 to the intersection at Darrah or Darrah Road from Highway 49S to the Triangle intersection.
The Triangle area includes the following locations:
Triangle Road from East Westfall to Highway 49S
Triangle Park Road
Falling Acorn Drive
Stellers Jay
The following areas remain closed due to fire activity:
Monte Vista Lane
Vista Lago Lane
East Westfall Road and all side roads
Ponderosa Basin Subdivision
Road Closures in the area:
Triangle Road from East Westfall to High 49s-- residents only
