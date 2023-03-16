Evacuation warnings issued for Tulare County communities over flooding concerns

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for the communities of Alpaugh and Allensworth on Thursday due to flooding concerns.

The warnings are now in place from Avenue 88, south on Highway 43, to Avenue 16, west on Avenue 16 to the east side of the Tulare/Kings County Line at Road 16, north to the Homeland Canal, northeast to along the Homeland Canal to Highway 43.

Northbound Highway 43 remains closed in the area due to flooding.

To evacuate, residents will need to go south on Highway 43 to Cecil Avenue in Delano.

Officials are urging residents to stay away from the multiple waterways that run through these communities due to fast moving flows.