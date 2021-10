FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are making progress on containing a wildfire burning in the Squaw Valley area of Fresno County.The 37-acre Marlar Fire is now 50% contained.Evacuation orders on Silver Lane and Marlar Lane that were issued when the fire first sparked on Sunday have now been lifted.No structures have been damaged in the blaze.Crews will continue to surround the fire on Tuesday.The cause of the fire is still unknown.