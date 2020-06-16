brush fire

Massive fire spreading rapidly near Pismo Beach, residents being evacuated

Fire crews in San Luis Obispo County are battling a blaze that is spreading rapidly next to Highway 101 in California's Central Coast.

The area of the fire grew from 5 acres to more than 400 acres within a couple of hours, feeding on stretches of dry grass and threatening homes and structures.



The highway has been shut down from Shell Beach Road to Avila Beach Drive near Pismo Beach and an evacuation advisory has been issued for the Gragg Canyon Ranch area.

A resident sent us video of the fire raging on hillsides just behind rows of homes in the area. Sirens could be heard above the crackling of the flames, and thick smoke clouded the horizon.



Additional fire engines and aircraft are on the way, and CAL FIRE released video of fire retardant being dropped on the flames by their aircraft.



This story is developing and will continue to be updated.
