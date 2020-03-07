'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.

WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in northeast Tennessee.



Authorities said they found the possible remains of the 15-month old there.

WATCH: Tenn. Bureau of Investigation gives briefing after remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell found
EMBED More News Videos



"At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night. "There is a lot of work left to be done."

The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

In late February, investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee, in connection with her disappearance.

A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. That search proved "inconclusive."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmissing girlamber alerttoddleru.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News