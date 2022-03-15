trade

Ever Forward ship runs aground in MD; vessel owned by same company responsible for Suez Canal issue

Ever Forward aground in Maryland portion of Chesapeake Bay
EMBED <>More Videos

Cargo ship runs aground in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE -- Efforts were underway Monday to refloat a container vessel that ran aground in the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the 1,000-foot ship, which grounded Sunday evening, the agency said.

The ship, called the Ever Forward, also isn't obstructing traffic in a nearby navigational channel. But nearby ships are reducing their speed and taking other precautions.

RELATED: Ship stuck in Suez Canal may cause gas prices to go up, experts say

The Baltimore Sun reported that the ship had left the Port of Baltimore on Sunday and was headed for Norfolk, Virginia, where port terminals serve the Port of Virginia.

The vessel is part of a fleet of cargo ships owned by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. The newspaper reported that Evergreen Marine also owns the Ever Given, which became stuck in the Suez Canal in 2021 and caused problems for global shipping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandu.s. & worldtrade
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TRADE
US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports
Completely one-sided? Revisiting the Indianapolis Colts-San Francis...
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
Russell Wilson potential trade scenarios: Cowboys, Bears, Raiders, Saints top list for Seahawks star
TOP STORIES
Partial remains of Valley man found, family searching for answers
Valley farmer robbed by thieves, sheriff's office investigating
Fire damages transitional housing facility in west central Fresno
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
Local law enforcement expecting increase in gas theft amid high prices
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russian bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
Show More
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
Protester interrupts live Russian state TV news with 'no war' sign
Lacking funding, White House to scale back COVID response efforts
More TOP STORIES News