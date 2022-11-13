'Every Brilliant Thing' play sparks discussions about mental health

"Every Brilliant Thing" is playing at The Vista Theatre in the Tower District until Nov. 19.

The play was written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe.

Under the direction of Miguel Gastelum, The Fools Collaborative is bringing the play to Fresno.

The goal of the show is to remove the stigma around mental health.

It's especially timely as people still struggle with mental health issues post-pandemic. Many also struggle with seasonal depression this time of year.

Local actors Camille Gaston and Nick Haas are alternating playing the character. It is a one-person show.

The play contains descriptions of depression, self-harm, and suicide. Audiences should keep this in mind and remember the goal is to normalize talking about the subject.

"It's such a sensitive topic, but at the same time we need to be able to openly talk about this topic and normalize that mental health challenges happen," said Chris Roup, acting Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Fresno.

Tickets are on a pay-what-you can donation system and can be purchased here.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).