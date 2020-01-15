Ex-boyfriend of Tulare Co. mother found dead arrested, charged with murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Plainview man has been charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Adel Hussein faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty in the case.

Prosecutors say he not only killed the mother of five, Brittney Steenbergen, but tortured her too.

Steenbergen's body was found in a rural part of Imperial County earlier this month after she was reported missing on New Year's Eve.

Last week, authorities tracked down and arrested Hussein at a Mexican motel.
