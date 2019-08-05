visalia

Former Visalia DMV worker sentenced 4 years in prison for altering driver licenses

Hernandez pleaded no contest to six felony counts of computer access fraud and six counts of falsifying a government record.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former DMV employee received his punishment for altering at least six driver licenses.

The Tulare County District Attorney says Jose Hernandez granted commercial licenses to drivers who did not pass the necessary tests.

Six drivers paid Hernandez anywhere from $400 to $600 for the upgrade to their licenses.

Hernandez pleaded no contest to six felony counts of computer access fraud and six counts of falsifying a government record.

He'll spend four years in prison and 270 days in the Tulare County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliadmvvisaliatulare county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISALIA
Man threatened with knife during road rage argument in Visalia
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Police searching for suspect who fired shots at Visalia home
Visalia Police arrest mall burglar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant
Son of parents killed in wrong-way crash speaks out
Man dies after crashing into big rig on Highway 198 in Kings County
Show More
Target hiring for multiple positions at stores across the Valley
New home revealed to Clovis family by 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
More TOP STORIES News