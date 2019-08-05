Former Visalia DMV worker sentenced 4 years in prison for altering driver licenses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former DMV employee received his punishment for altering at least six driver licenses.The Tulare County District Attorney says Jose Hernandez granted commercial licenses to drivers who did not pass the necessary tests.Six drivers paid Hernandez anywhere from $400 to $600 for the upgrade to their licenses.Hernandez pleaded no contest to six felony counts of computer access fraud and six counts of falsifying a government record.He'll spend four years in prison and 270 days in the Tulare County Jail.